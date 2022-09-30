Emergency services called to rescue man trapped on rocks near Banjo Pier in Hartlepool

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged by Humber Coastguard at 3.15am on Friday, September 30, to assist a male trapped on rocks at the shoreline near the end of the Banjo Pier at Middleton, Hartlepool.

The inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' and four crewmembers launched at 3.26am and were immediately on scene to deal with the incident.

With the assistance of the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue team the crew recovered the casualty to the inshore lifeboat and brought him back to the lifeboat station to an awaiting ambulance.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning (September 30)./Photo RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat helm Matt Blanchard said: "Working with the Coastguard team we brought the incident to a satisfactory end and we hope the casualty makes a quick recovery following his ordeal."

The inshore lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service by 4.00am.