Seaman who died off the Hartlepool coast is named as Gerald Josephy Dimzon
Police have named a man who sadly died after falling into the North Sea while transferring from a ship as Gerald Josephy Dimzon.
The 55-year-old man died after the incident four miles from the Hartlepool coast on Monday, September 26, at around 2pm.
An investigation was launched shortly after with detectives from the homicide and major enquiry team carrying out inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.
Cleveland Police have said that, while the investigation is still ongoing, the incident is not treated as suspicious at this time.
A force statement said: “Cleveland Police can now confirm that the man who sadly died four miles from the coast of Hartlepool on the afternoon of Monday 26th September is 55-year-old Gerald Josephy Dimzon, from the Philippines.
“Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time.
“His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”