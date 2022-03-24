Another meeting with Environment Agency planned over unpleasant smells in Seaton Carew

There are plans for a follow-up meeting in four to six months' time.

More than 20 residents came along to put their questions at a drop-in surgery last Friday.

Representatives of the Environment Agency and Hartlepool Borough Council environmental officers, as well as Seaton ward councillors Sue Little, Gordon Cranney and Leisa Smith attended the event in Hornby Park.

It was organised after “absolutely loads” of residents complained about sulfur-like smells in Seaton Carew.

A follow-up meeting is due to take place by September and there are also hopes the surgery could be held on an annual basis.

Cllr Little has described the meeting as “very productive” and has said she hopes to ask the management of several plants in the area to also attend the upcoming meeting.

Councillor Little said: ​”The EA have understood our frustration and they’ve agreed to come back in four to six months when we could arrange other meeting.

"Residents were happy that they were going to come back.”

Councillor Little has encouraged residents to continue reporting their concerns to the Environment Agency’s hotline.

The smells have been described as similar to cat litter, baby nappies and sulfur, with most complaints coming from the areas near Elizabeth Way, Westerdale Road, Commondale Drive and Kildale Grove.

Cllr Little has previously said she receives more complaints about the issue from September onwards.

During an online meeting with ward councillors at the end of January, the Environment Agency provided reassurances that the odours are not toxic.

The hotline number is 0800 80 70 60.

