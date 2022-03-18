Land sale could see hundreds of new Hartlepool homes built on two plots

Proposals to sits off Coronation Drive and north of Seaton Lane, have been backed by Hartlepool borough councillors.

Chris Little, council director of resources and development, said the Coronation Drive land has been identified for housing dating back to 2010 and is “a challenging site to redevelop”.

In 2021 a developer bidding for the land requested pre-application advice for a 150-home development at the site.

Land to the rear of Sovereign Park, off Seaton Lane, where new homes could be built. Picture by FRANK REID.

The brownfield land’s former uses include a timber yard, railway sidings, domestic waste landfill and spoil dumping from the former Seaton Carew Iron Works.

Councillor Shane Moore, the council’s leader, said: “Subject to planning, it removes contaminated land that surrounds all of those adjoining properties.

“It would solve that issue to remove that concern residents have”.

Plans for the site near Seaton Lane also include releasing a restrictive covenant on land at the rear of adjacent Sovereign Park, which would allow it to be used for housing.

Land at Coronation Drive could also be home to new homes. Picture by FRANK REID.

Mr Little said Hansteen Property Investment had come to the council after “many years trying to market that land for industrial development with no success”.

The proposed development, subject to final details being completed and planning approval, would extend to around 240 houses.

Council officers added they will aim to ensure the area “isn’t saturated with new housing at the same time period” following the approval of 234 homes recently in Brenda Road.