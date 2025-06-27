Charity Trees For Cities encouraging Hartlepool residents to help shape strategy in two-year project
The charity Trees For Cities has partnered with Hartlepool Borough Council, Thirteen Group, The Woodland Trust, Trees on Tees Community Forest and Treeconomics to deliver a two-year programme of tree planting and activities to help grow Hartlepool's urban forest.
A project called Tree Equity For Hartlepool project will create a new tree strategy which will help the council to better manage, protect and enhance the tree populations in the town.
Project leaders are keen to hear people’s thoughts to help develop the strategy by completing an online survey.
Trees For Cities said: “This survey will ask questions about trees and how you feel about them in Hartlepool. Your feedback will help us develop the two-year project.”
The survey should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete and people will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a £50 online shopping gift card.
