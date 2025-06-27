Charity Trees For Cities encouraging Hartlepool residents to help shape strategy in two-year project

By Mark Payne
Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Residents are being encouraged to help create a new tree strategy for Hartlepool.

The charity Trees For Cities has partnered with Hartlepool Borough Council, Thirteen Group, The Woodland Trust, Trees on Tees Community Forest and Treeconomics to deliver a two-year programme of tree planting and activities to help grow Hartlepool's urban forest.

A project called Tree Equity For Hartlepool project will create a new tree strategy which will help the council to better manage, protect and enhance the tree populations in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Project leaders are keen to hear people’s thoughts to help develop the strategy by completing an online survey.

Roddy Shaw (right) of Trees For Cities, with Councillor Gary Allen helping plant new trees recently at King George V Playing Field, in West View Road, Hartlepool.placeholder image
Roddy Shaw (right) of Trees For Cities, with Councillor Gary Allen helping plant new trees recently at King George V Playing Field, in West View Road, Hartlepool.

Trees For Cities said: “This survey will ask questions about trees and how you feel about them in Hartlepool. Your feedback will help us develop the two-year project.”

The survey should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete and people will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a £50 online shopping gift card.

Visit www.treesforcities.org/hartlepool-tree-survey

Related topics:ResidentsHartlepoolTreesHartlepool Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice