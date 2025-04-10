Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten hectares of trees will be planted in Hartlepool over the next two years in a bid to improve the town’s low tree coverage and improve people’s “quality of life”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, April 10, 35 trees were planted around the edge of the King George V Playing Field and the Central Bank Field, both in Hartlepool, as part of a multi-partner project to increase the town’s low tree coverage.

Having secured £250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to kickstart the initiative, Hartlepool Borough Council is working with Trees for Cities, local landowners, national tree specialists, Trees on Tees Community Forest, The Woodland Trust, Thirteen Housing and Treeconomics to plant around 150 trees in nature-deprived areas of the town over the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We are excited and proud to be taking part in these major projects with Trees for Cities and other partners which will start to close the nature gap due to the very low tree cover in the borough.

Councillor Gary Allen (left), of Hartlepool Borough Council's Adult and Community Based Services, and Roddy Shaw, of Trees For Cities, help plant some trees at King George V Playing Field, in West View Road, Hartlepool.

“Trees bring so many benefits. Not only do they provide shade and help reduce air pollution, they are a haven for wildlife.”

He continued: “It’s well-proven that people who live with trees around them enjoy a better quality of life, and getting outside and spending time in the calming areas trees create is really good for your mental health too.

“We are looking forward over the next two years to lots of planting opportunities for local people of all ages to get involved in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Tree Equity Score UK, Hartlepool has the second lowest tree canopy cover in England.

Ten hectares of trees will be planted in Hartlepool over the next two years in a bid to improve the town’s low tree coverage and improve people’s “quality of life”.

Kate Sheldon, chief executive officer at Trees for Cities, said: "We are delighted to embark on the Tree Equity for Hartlepool project, which is an important development of our UK coastal forestry programme.

“We look forward to working with the local community to begin a journey towards a healthy, sustainable and equitable urban forest for Hartlepool."

Helen Featherstone, director of England North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "Strengthening that natural heritage is a key priority for us here at The National Lottery Heritage Fund and we are incredibly proud to support this project that will tackle and overcome the low tree equity in Hartlepool.”