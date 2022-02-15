Call to help shape future vision for growing Wynyard as consultation launches

Wynyard was designated as a Garden Village by the Government in January 2020 giving it access to funding to fast-track development including a new community of up to 6,800 new homes.

Since then public body Homes England and Wynyard Park, the majority landowners, have been working closely with Hartlepool Borough Council on what it means for Wynyard’s future.

A vision currently includes plans for a new local centre, a top local pub and restaurant and investment in infrastructure, schools and open spaces.

An artist impression of new housing at Wynyard Park.

A “visioning document” exploring how the key principles of the Government’s Garden Village Programme are integrated into future development opportunities at Wynyard Village has been created.

A consultation, described as an important next step, is now open for the public to have their say.

David Stephenson, senior planning and enabling manager at Homes England, said: "This vision will help us develop a framework for future growth, addressing infrastructure requirements, schools, placemaking (public spaces), open spaces and sustainability.

"The consultation with the local community is an important next step and we encourage everyone to have their say on Wynyard’s future.”

Cllr Cameron Stokell. Picture by FRANK REID

As a Garden Village, Wynyard is a key location for additional investment in new infrastructure, schools, open spaces and community facilities to support its continued growth as a sustainable, self-sufficient community.

Councillor Cameron Stokell, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “This consultation follows substantial engagement over recent years as part of preparation of the local plans for both Hartlepool Borough Council and Stockton Borough Council and the preparation of the Wynyard Masterplan itself.

“This latest vision considers how development at Wynyard can support additional growth and I would encourage people to have their say and take part in the online consultation.”

Matt Johnson, development director at Wynyard Park, added: “The plan will see further significant enhancements to the highway network along with the development of a new local centre, a truly outstanding local pub and restaurant, along with many other facilities essential to support a sustainable community.

"The scheme will continue to be delivered under a landscape led design code to ensure a high quality environment throughout.”

To comment on the vision, visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/wynyardgardenvillage. The consultation closes on Monday, March 7.

