Plans for a new solar farm which would power almost 26,000 homes per year and create 375 jobs have been unanimously approved.

Clean energy solutions company Enviromena Project Management UK has been granted planning permission by Hartlepool Borough Council for a solar photovoltaic farm near Elwick village.

It will see the construction and operation of a grid-connected solar farm, with a capacity of 49.9 megawatts, and a battery energy storage system over 193 acres of agricultural land at High Barns Farm, located either side of Coal Lane.

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee for a decision on May 28 after four objections were lodged by residents, raising concerns around the scale and impact on views.

However, the application was unanimously approved by councillors in line with recommendations from local authority officers.

The development will be for a period of 40 years and will provide “a reliable source of clean, renewable energy to the National Grid,” say the applicants.

It’s said it will power approximately 25,915 homes per year and support around 375 full-time equivalent jobs across the supply chain.

Lee Adams from applicant Enviromena, speaking at the meeting, said they have worked closely with Elwick Parish Council and other local groups on the scheme which will have “substantive community benefits”.

He said: “There is an urgent need for renewable energy projects in the UK, the Government has identified in its national energy strategy that 70 gigawatts of solar is required by 2035 if Net Zero targets are to be achieved.

“The High Barns solar scheme will make a notable contribution to this target and power approximately 26,000 homes and save in equal measure over 14,500 tonnes of carbon per year.”

Proposals state that at the end of the 40-year period “all infrastructure will be removed and the land reinstated” to its current condition.

A report from council planning officers ruled the development “will have considerable benefits in respect of being a form of development that would be able to generate (and store) substantial levels of electricity in a sustainable manner.”

They concluded that through “a combination of existing screening and landscape mitigation, its impact is considered not to be significantly detrimental to landscape quality or enjoyment of the rural area.”