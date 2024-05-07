Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are invited to attend the event at Greatham Community Centre on Thursday, May 14, to find out more.

Teams from the Environment Agency will be available to discuss the planned work and answer any questions.

The Greatham Marsh Restoration Project aims to restore the alignment of Greatham Beck by opening its channels to tidal influence and re-establishing parts of the natural marshland, without increasing flood risk.

Greatham Beck as it flows close to the rear of Stichell House. Picture by FRANK REID

The Environment Agency says it will improve the area’s resilience to the changing climate and provide a richer environment for residents and nature.

The beck, which meets the River Tees, is said to be one of the most heavily modified and developed estuaries in the UK with less than 10% of the original habitats for wildlife, such as wading birds, remaining.

As part of the proposed works, the Environment Agency will decommission a tidal structure to allow the channel to flow naturally, creating saltmarsh and mudflat habitat for wildlife to thrive.

Matthew Rountree, project manager for the Environment Agency, said: “The work we are doing here is an opportunity to address the loss of some of our tidal habitats on the Tees Estuary.

“We want to hear the views of the local community and we would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about our proposed work and see what this means for the area.”

The drop-in session takes place at Greatham Community Centre from 5.30pm until 7pm.