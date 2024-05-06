11 photos of people enjoying a bank holiday trip to the Hartlepool seaside

But it did not stop people from heading to the seaside to enjoy an afternoon out.

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid caught up with these visitors to Seaton Carew and Hartlepool Marina on Bank Holiday Monday.

And at least the sun made a brief appearance while they were there.

For a gallery of photographs of people enjoying Good Fry-day in Hartlepool, click here.

Lola with her mummy Linda Hatcher. Picture by FRANK REID

Savannah Wheatley, seven, from Hartlepool, with her ice cream. Picture by FRANK REID.

Luca Cole pretending to load the cannon on the deck of HMS Trincomalee at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID