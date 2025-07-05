Investigation launched after dead fish found in Hartlepool pond
Hartlepool Borough Council has launched an official investigation into the deaths of a number of fish in Rossmere Park pond, in Hartlepool.
The council said in a statement: “We have been working with the Environment Agency to investigate the cause of this, and regular patrols are taking place within the park to remove where possible any dead fish.
“Initial investigations have indicated the cause to be the recent warm weather and low oxygen levels within the pond.
"Oxygen levels are being monitored and have now improved within the pond but as a precautionary measure, an aerator has also been installed.
"Council officers will continue to monitor the situation over the coming the days.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.