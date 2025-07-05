An investigation is now underway after the council received a number of reports that dead fish had been spotted in a park pond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council has launched an official investigation into the deaths of a number of fish in Rossmere Park pond, in Hartlepool.

The council said in a statement: “We have been working with the Environment Agency to investigate the cause of this, and regular patrols are taking place within the park to remove where possible any dead fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initial investigations have indicated the cause to be the recent warm weather and low oxygen levels within the pond.

Hartlepool Borough Council has launched an investigation after a number of dead fish were spotted in Rossmere Park pond.

"Oxygen levels are being monitored and have now improved within the pond but as a precautionary measure, an aerator has also been installed.

"Council officers will continue to monitor the situation over the coming the days.”