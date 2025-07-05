Investigation launched after dead fish found in Hartlepool pond

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jul 2025, 09:59 BST
An investigation is now underway after the council received a number of reports that dead fish had been spotted in a park pond.

Hartlepool Borough Council has launched an official investigation into the deaths of a number of fish in Rossmere Park pond, in Hartlepool.

The council said in a statement: “We have been working with the Environment Agency to investigate the cause of this, and regular patrols are taking place within the park to remove where possible any dead fish.

“Initial investigations have indicated the cause to be the recent warm weather and low oxygen levels within the pond.

Hartlepool Borough Council has launched an investigation after a number of dead fish were spotted in Rossmere Park pond.

"Oxygen levels are being monitored and have now improved within the pond but as a precautionary measure, an aerator has also been installed.

"Council officers will continue to monitor the situation over the coming the days.”

