Police informed as inquiry into mystery deaths of Hartlepool park geese continues
A number of deceased geese in Rossmere Park appear “to have been harmed” as the inquiry into the animals’ deaths continues.
A number of dead geese have been retrieved from Rossmere Park since the weekend, resulting in an investigation by the local authority.
Hartlepool Borough Council has said that Cleveland Police have also been informed as the birds are believed to have died from “injuries” and appeared to “have been harmed”.
It comes after reports that two 16-year-old males were shooting at birds in the park over the weekend.
Councillors Angela Falconer and Gordon Cranney were alerted to the situation after reports on social media that two dead geese had been seen floating in the pond.
Cllr Falconer visited the park on Sunday and filed a report along with Cllr Cranney to Hartlepool Borough Council.
A council spokesperson has now said: “Unfortunately, we have removed three further Canada geese from Rossmere park that appear to have been harmed.
“It is too early at this stage to say exactly how they have been targeted, but we do believe they have died from their injuries.
“Police have been informed and we would encourage anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number on 101.
“It’s incredibly disappointing that a small minority of people choose to behave in this way.
"Our parks are there for everyone to enjoy. By all means visit these local beauty spots, but please respect them and enjoy them safely.”
Speaking to the Mail on Tuesday, Cllr Cranney added: “It’s concerning. We need to find the root of the problem and get it dealt with soon.”
Cleveland Police have been approached for a comment.