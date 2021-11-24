Police informed as inquiry into mystery deaths of Hartlepool park geese continues

A number of deceased geese in Rossmere Park appear “to have been harmed” as the inquiry into the animals’ deaths continues.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:59 am

A number of dead geese have been retrieved from Rossmere Park since the weekend, resulting in an investigation by the local authority.

Hartlepool Borough Council has said that Cleveland Police have also been informed as the birds are believed to have died from “injuries” and appeared to “have been harmed”.

It comes after reports that two 16-year-old males were shooting at birds in the park over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A number of deceased geese have been removed from Rossmere Park in Hartlepool.

Councillors Angela Falconer and Gordon Cranney were alerted to the situation after reports on social media that two dead geese had been seen floating in the pond.

Cllr Falconer visited the park on Sunday and filed a report along with Cllr Cranney to Hartlepool Borough Council.

A council spokesperson has now said: “Unfortunately, we have removed three further Canada geese from Rossmere park that appear to have been harmed.

“It is too early at this stage to say exactly how they have been targeted, but we do believe they have died from their injuries.

“Police have been informed and we would encourage anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number on 101.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that a small minority of people choose to behave in this way.

"Our parks are there for everyone to enjoy. By all means visit these local beauty spots, but please respect them and enjoy them safely.”

Read More

Read More
Crab deaths investigation continues as sewage and seismic activity ruled out as ...

Speaking to the Mail on Tuesday, Cllr Cranney added: “It’s concerning. We need to find the root of the problem and get it dealt with soon.”

Cleveland Police have been approached for a comment.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

PoliceHartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepoolCleveland PoliceCouncillors