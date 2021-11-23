A number of dead geese have been retrieved from Rossmere Park in recent days.

As many as five deceased geese have reportedly been retrieved from Rossmere Park, in Hartlepool, since the weekend, prompting a council inquiry into what caused the deaths.

Councillors Angela Falconer and Gordon Cranney were alerted to the situation after reports on social media that two dead geese had been seen floating in the pond.

Cllr Falconer visited the park on Sunday and filed a report along with Cllr Cranney to Hartlepool Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, a council official told them that the birds have been removed.

The official also added that the local authority will explore if there is any evidence that the birds have been struck by an air rifle following reports of two 16-year-old males were shooting at birds over the weekend.

The response also stated: “There is sadly a limit to what we can do in these circumstances other than support the removal of deceased animals and report any obvious evidence of how the bird has died.

"Any animal welfare issues need to be reported to the RSPCA and any suspicion of welfare issues as a result of ASB or other unlawful activity is a police matter.

"We can only encourage anyone who sees anything to report it to the appropriate authorities and we will do what we are able to within our responsibilities to prevent this as we certainly don’t want to see this happen.”

Cllr Cranney added: “It’s concerning. We need to find the root of the problem and get it dealt with soon.”

It was part of efforts by Cleveland Police to prevent an expected increase in incidents of anti-social behaviour due to the darker nights coupled with teens being out for Halloween.

Other dispersal zones included part of Bishop Cuthbert, all of Summerhill Country Park, Wynyard Road shops and surrounding area, and Elizabeth Way shops and nearby Sports Domes at Seaton Carew.

Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland Police have been approached for comments about the dead geese.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.