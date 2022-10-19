Recycle Week 2022: Recycling or rubbish? The items you can and can't put in your grey bin in Hartlepool
We all have a part to play in protecting our community and environment through recycling our household waste where possible.
So for this year’s Recycle Week initiative (October 17 to October 23) we have taken a closer look at Hartlepool Borough Council’s guidance for what can – and can’t – be disposed of in your blue recycling bin.
The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of how recycling makes a difference, with this year’s Recycle Week challenging myths about the practice and working to improve knowledge.
It’s hoped people will be encouraged to recycle the right thing more often, so let’s go through the council’s guidance for households in Hartlepool.
What can I put in my grey bin?
Card and cardboard: Cardboard boxes, Pringles tubes, cardboard packaging, cardboard sleeves, toilet and kitchen roll inner tubes
Glass: Drinking glasses, clean and empty glass bottles, jars
Metal: Aerosol tins, biscuit and sweet tins, clean foil, foil cake cases and foil trays, food cans and tins, jar lids
Paper: Brochures, catalogues, junk mail made from thin paper or card, leaftlets, magazines, newspapers, paper bags, phone books
Plastic: Cosmetic bottles, detergent bottles, plastic juice and milk bottles/cartons, clean and clear plastic food trays and fruit trays, clean butter, yoghurt and margarine pots
What can’t I put in my grey bin?
Card and cardboard: Cardboard juice or milk cartons, egg boxes, greetings cards, paper plates, sandwich boxes, takeaway boxes
Ceramics
Chipboard
Cooking oil
Crisp and sweet wrappers
Electrical items
Garden waste
Glass: Glass cookware, mirrors, window glass
Metal: Foil pouches, knives and kitchen utensils, screw-top lids
Nappies
Paper: Envelopes, paper towels, paperback books, shredded paper, tissues, wallpaper, wrapping paper
Plastic: Black plastic, bulky plastic, carrier bags, CD and DVD cases, clingfilm, coat hangers, pens, plant pots, plastic cutlery, plastic tablet packs, toothpaste tube
Polystyrene drinks cups and food trays
Tyres
Textiles
For more information on Waste and Recycling in Hartlepool, visit the council’s website here.