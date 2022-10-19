So for this year’s Recycle Week initiative (October 17 to October 23) we have taken a closer look at Hartlepool Borough Council’s guidance for what can – and can’t – be disposed of in your blue recycling bin.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of how recycling makes a difference, with this year’s Recycle Week challenging myths about the practice and working to improve knowledge.

It’s hoped people will be encouraged to recycle the right thing more often, so let’s go through the council’s guidance for households in Hartlepool.

What can I put in my grey bin?

Card and cardboard: Cardboard boxes, Pringles tubes, cardboard packaging, cardboard sleeves, toilet and kitchen roll inner tubes

Glass: Drinking glasses, clean and empty glass bottles, jars

Metal: Aerosol tins, biscuit and sweet tins, clean foil, foil cake cases and foil trays, food cans and tins, jar lids

Paper: Brochures, catalogues, junk mail made from thin paper or card, leaftlets, magazines, newspapers, paper bags, phone books

Plastic: Cosmetic bottles, detergent bottles, plastic juice and milk bottles/cartons, clean and clear plastic food trays and fruit trays, clean butter, yoghurt and margarine pots

What can’t I put in my grey bin?

Card and cardboard: Cardboard juice or milk cartons, egg boxes, greetings cards, paper plates, sandwich boxes, takeaway boxes

Ceramics

Chipboard

Cooking oil

Crisp and sweet wrappers

Electrical items

Garden waste

Glass: Glass cookware, mirrors, window glass

Metal: Foil pouches, knives and kitchen utensils, screw-top lids

Nappies

Paper: Envelopes, paper towels, paperback books, shredded paper, tissues, wallpaper, wrapping paper

Plastic: Black plastic, bulky plastic, carrier bags, CD and DVD cases, clingfilm, coat hangers, pens, plant pots, plastic cutlery, plastic tablet packs, toothpaste tube

Polystyrene drinks cups and food trays

Tyres

Textiles