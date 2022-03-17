Residents urged to attend public meeting after complaints over unpleasant smells in Seaton Carew

A public meeting is to take place after residents raised concerns about sulfur-like smells in Seaton Carew.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:52 pm

Representatives of the Environment Agency and Hartlepool Borough Council environmental officers will attend a drop in surgery on Friday to answer residents’ questions as well as to explain the protocol around dealing with complaints.

The event comes after “absolutely loads” of residents complained about sulfur-like smells in Seaton Carew, with most complaints coming from the areas near Elizabeth Way, Westerdale Road, Commondale Drive and Kildale Grove.

The smells have been described as similar to cat litter, baby nappies and sulfur – but ward councillor Sue Little has said that the Environment Agency provided reassurance during an online meeting at the end of January that the odours are not toxic.

A drop-in surgery has been organised following the complaints.

Councillor Little, who will attend the drop in surgery on Friday alongside councillors Gordon Cranney and Leisa Smith, has urged residents to come along.

She has added that she hopes the meeting will result in an improved hotline system to make logging complaints about the smells easier.

Councillor Little said:“Hopefully the protocol will be explained to us all and then residents can ask questions and how things are being rectified and improved.”

She added: “We need to breathe in good quality air. Come down to this meeting, because we all need to be in this together to fight, to get things done.

"Come along and voice your concerns.”

The meeting will start at 5.30pm on Friday, March 18, at Hornby Park in Elizabeth Way. It will last around one hour and no appointment is needed.

