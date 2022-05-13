Its main beach area has once again been granted a Seaside Award – which is only given to English beaches which are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards.

The beach is regularly cleaned and is patrolled by lifeguards during the school summer holidays.

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive, said: “The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

Seaton Carew beach has once again won Keep Britain Tidy's top quality award./Photo: Kevin Brady

“People who visit a beach flying a Seaside Award flag can be assured that the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest standards.”

Council chiefs have thanked staff and volunteers for keeping the beach ‘looking so good’.

Councillor Tim Fleming, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We’re delighted that Seaton Carew’s golden, sandy beach has once again earned this top award and I’d like to thank the council staff and volunteers who work so hard to keep it looking so good.

“With its lovely beach, its family leisure area on the prom and its seafront gift shops, amusements and eateries, Seaton Carew offers a great day out for all the family, right on the doorstep.”

It comes as a colony of rare seabirds arrived once again from West Africa, prompting a warning to beach visitors not to disturb their nests.