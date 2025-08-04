Support for calls to change door and window applications in Hartlepool conservation areas
Currently such applications are dealt with by Hartlepool Borough Council officers but go before the council’s planning committee if referred by a ward councillor or if it meets the threshold of objections.
However, the constitution committee has discussed calls to change the procedure so that any application for replacement windows and/or doors in conservation areas go to the planning committee.
The suggestion came from Cllr Shane Moore at an extraordinary council meeting last November in a discussion about new management plans for Headland and Seaton Carew conservation areas.
The Independent Union representative raised concerns over the documents’ lack of support for modern materials, particularly uPVC windows on the Headland, even when they look similar to the old designs.
This issue was previously raised by residents, with the timber windows found in conservation area properties often more expensive to maintain and less heat efficient.
Councillors on the constitution committee agreed to move forward with the suggestion of taking all such applications before the planning committee for a decision.
Labour’s Cllr Carole Thompson said: “I think there is no doubt we’ve got to change this, every circumstance is different, every place is different, every person’s situation is different.”
Cllr Moore added: “I think what’s proposed here allows us to put a practical and pragmatic fix in place.”
The proposed change will now go before full council, where if it is approved it will be adopted by the local authority.
A conservation area advisory committee is also being set up which will help shape developments in such locations.
