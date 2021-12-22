Watch "proud moment" as rescued owl is released back into the wild

A member of the public discovered the bird of prey was discovered in their garden at Main Road, Trimdon Station, on December 3.

The man was able to encourage the owl into a box and then alerted the RSPCA.

Inspector Clare Wilson took the owl to a local wildlife centre for veterinary treatment and said: “As the owl couldn’t fly and was stranded in the garden, I was worried he may have broken bones and one wing was hanging slightly lower than the other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rescued East Durham owl.

“Fortunately, X-rays revealed no broken bones and we suspect he may have been battered around by the winds caused by Storm Arwen which led to some injuries. He was given pain relief in case he had soft tissue damage

“I then transferred the owl to a wildlife centre where he was also treated for worms and was given a bit of time to build his strength up before he was ready to return to the wild.”

Insp Wilson has now taken the owl back to near where he was found to release him back into his natural habitat.

She said: “It is always a pleasure to release an injured animal back into the wild after they’ve been rescued and recovered. It was such a privilege to be able to help him.

“Watching a majestic bird like this fly off freely is amazing - it is always a proud moment.”

If you find a wild animal in distress, stuck, sick or injured, contact the RSPCA for advice on 0300 1234 999.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.