Where you can charge your electric car for free in Hartlepool during COP26

Drivers can take advantage of three charging points at the Hartlepower Energy Hub in Stranton for the duration of the world climate change conference currently taking place in Glasgow.

Managers said it has been increasingly used as the car industry’s attention turns towards electric and hybrid vehicles instead of petrol and diesel.

Hartlepower CIC staff team Lesley-Anne Smith offering people free use of electric car charging stations during COP26 at The Energy Hub.

Paul Hewitson, of Hartlepower, said: “We’re a year in and it’s been quite interesting to see as more and more people are buying electric cars and vans we’re starting to see lots more use [of the charging station].

"At the beginning there was very few and now they are getting a lot of use which is great to see, especially with what we are trying to do with climate change.”

The three electric charging points will be free to use between 6am and 10pm until COP26 ends on Friday, November 12.

Users are normally charged 20p per kilowatt, which Paul said is much cheaper than those at charging points on motorways.

He added: “People can use them for a quick top up of 20 minutes or a full charge depending on the vehicle.

"We just ask that people think of other drivers and don’t take more than they need.”

Hartlepower, a community interest company which provide a number of services to help people reduce their fuel and transport costs, is also due to attend an attend an event in Glasgow on Thursday.

They have been invited along with Enterprise, their partners in a sustainable car club scheme based at the Transport Interchange near Hartlepool Railway Station.

Paul said they are also keeping a close eye on developments at COP26 which campaigners hope will see commitments to reducing harmful gas emissions from world leaders.

He added: “I do hope there is some big changes that come from the conference because we need it.”

Hartlepower also manages the town’s e-scooter trial, provide advice and support to help people save money on their energy bills and helps install solar panels.

