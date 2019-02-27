Evictions, violence and loan sharks: What to expect from tonight's episode of Skint Britain filmed in Hartlepool

The final episode of Skint Britain: Friends Without Benefits shows how the Government's new benefit system is pushing both landlords and tenants to the brink.

The three-part Channel 4 series comes to a conclusion tonight focusing on how Hartlepool landlords are being forced to evict tenants who owe them thousands in rent arrears as they struggle to manage on Universal Credit.

Hartlepool resident Graham also appears in the third episode of Skint Britain. 'Image by Richard Ansett for Channel 4.

Universal Credit, which is aimed at getting people on benefits back to work, replaces six other benefits with a single monthly payment for people out of work or on a low income.

Hartlepool was one of the pilot areas for the roll-out of the new system and the new show aims to portray how the system has impacted on people's lives.

Details for the third and final episode of the show say: "Billy and his mother have run their letting agency in Hartlepool for 20 years, but since the introduction of universal credit, which pays rent directly to the tenant instead of the landlord, they have seen rent arrears go through the roof.

"Every time tenants get behind it’s the letting agents and landlords who take the hit and with one tenant now nine months behind on their rent and owing over three thousand pounds, the house risks being repossessed.

"Twenty something Sophie has epilepsy and ADHD, unable to get through the application process for Universal Credit she is scraping by on money she makes selling items she has bought from a charity shop.

"Before long the money runs out and she loses her home.

"Forced to sofa surf she dreams of again having her own home, her immediate reality however, could see her bedding down with her best friend Liam also homeless and living in a tent on the edge of town.

"As some people’s money problems grow, one line of business is booming – loan sharks.

"Using threats and violence to solicit money owed, they see themselves as a necessary evil.

"But when their clients also respond with violence tensions are brought to boiling point.

"As Universal Credit continues to spark debate the Government says it is making changes to make the system fairer and does allow some individuals to request rent is paid direct to the landlord."

* The final episode of Skint Britain: Friends Without Benefits will be aired at 9pm tonight on Channel 4.

* Video by Channel 4.