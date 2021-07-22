Family of missing Hartepool teenager informed as a body is found off town coast

The body of a young male was found in the area a week later on July 22.

Police have stressed the person has not yet been identified although Matthew’s family have been informed of the discovery.

The body of a young male was discovered near Steetley Pier.

Several police and coastguard vehicles attended the entrance to the Brus Tunnel on Thursday morning.

Cleveland Police issued a statement later saying: “Officers searching for missing Matthew Sherrington, aged 14, from Hartlepool, have this morning found the body of a young male near to Steetley Pier, in Hartlepool.

“Whilst no formal identification has taken place as yet, officers are in contact with Matthew’s family and have informed them that a body has been located.”

A search operation for Matthew began at around 6.15pm last Thursday involving police, Coastguard search teams, including their helicopter, and Hartlepool RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

Emergency services at the entrance to the Brus Tunnel in Hartlepool on Thursday morning.

They worked throughout the night until the search was scaled back on Friday when it was said the chances of survival had diminished.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team then said: “This evening our hearts are heavy.”

They added their thoughts were with Matthew’s family and friends, and praised the sense of community support from the public during the search.

A number of posters appealing for help to find Matthew, also known as Matty, have been put up around the area where he went missing.

Missing posters for Matthew Sherrington at Brus Tunnel.

Many members of the public have also continued to search along the coast for him throughout the week.

A number of temporary signs warning of dangerous rip tides were recently put up around Steetley.

Police have reminded people of the dangers of open water following Matthew’s disappearance and recent warm weather.

Advice includes if you find yourself caught in a rip tide don’t swim against it and swim with the current while calling for help.

Always swim where there are lifeguards and swim parallel to the shore so you’re never too far away from it.