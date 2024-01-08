The family of a pedestrian who tragically died in a road collision on Friday night have paid tribute to him as a “loving son, brother and father”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

38-year-old Robert Herring, known as Robbie, sadly died after the collision on the A689 near Newton Bewley on the outskirts of Hartlepool just after 9pm on January 5.

In a tribute released through Cleveland Police, his family described him as a “loving son, brother and father of two children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “We would like to thank all of the emergency services who attended and the members of the public who were at the scene.”

Robert Herring (inset) died in the collision on Friday evening.

The police said their thoughts remain with Robert’s family at this extremely difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision and may have witnessed it or may have dash cam footage which could help with the ongoing investigation.

It involved a Vauxhall Astra, Kia Sportage and Ford Puma, on the A689 eastbound heading towards Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police closed off both sides of the dual carriageway while all three emergency services responded to the collision.

Mr Herring, who was on foot, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from one of the vehicles involved was visible on a grass verge on Monday.

Anyone with information of the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 002914.