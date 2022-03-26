Fire brigade called after large fire breaks out at Hartlepool farm
Firefighters spent nearly two hours tacking a blaze at a farm on Friday night.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Lower Claxton Farm, off Stockton Road, on the edge of Hartlepool, just after 9.30pm on Friday, March 25.
Two appliances from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the scene, where timber was on fire.
Firefighters spent nearly two hours tackling the flames and people were asked to avoid the area while the fire brigade was dealing with the incident.
Crews left the scene at 11.12pm.
