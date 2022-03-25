Police confirmed the closure was part of collision investigation work.

Raby Road was closed between its junctions with Hart Lane and Chester Road as officers carried out enquiries into a road traffic incident.

Cleveland Police have confirmed the closure was part of on-going collision investigation work into a fatal collision which happened on Raby Road back in January.

The man, named as Shaun Marcus Lee Balmer, aged 23, was travelling towards Raby Road’s junction with Chatham Road.

It read: “Shaun was a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend.

“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.”

A man, 43, was arrested in connection with driving offences following the incident.

