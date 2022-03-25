Hartlepool's Raby Road closed on Friday as part of investigation work into fatal January collision
A Hartlepool road was closed on Friday afternoon (March 25).
Raby Road was closed between its junctions with Hart Lane and Chester Road as officers carried out enquiries into a road traffic incident.
Cleveland Police have confirmed the closure was part of on-going collision investigation work into a fatal collision which happened on Raby Road back in January.
The man, named as Shaun Marcus Lee Balmer, aged 23, was travelling towards Raby Road’s junction with Chatham Road.
In a statement released through police, Shaun’s family described him as “a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend”.
It read: “Shaun was a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend.
“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.”
A man, 43, was arrested in connection with driving offences following the incident.