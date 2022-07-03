Fire crews called to derelict farmhouse in Hartlepool for the second time in a week

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to Manor House, in Owton Manor Lane at around 6.15pm on Sunday, July 3, following reports of a property blaze.

Two appliances attended the incident and one hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used.

The fire service has confirmed the fire has now been extinguished, with crews leaving the scene at 7.20pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called twice to Manor House in June.

No injuries have been reported.

It comes just days after an investigation was launched after a fire broke out at the farmhouse on Thursday evening, June 30, causing “severe damage” to the roof of the building.

Firefighters spent four hours tacking the flames and left the scene at around 10.20pm.

It was the second time in a month firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at the derelict farmhouse.