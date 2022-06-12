FIRE UPDATE: No casualties found as road reopens after Hartlepool firefighters extinguish blaze at old farmhouse

After receiving a call at 6.38pm on Saturday, June 11 two fire appliances and an aerial ladder were deployed from Hartlepool Fire Station to the Old Farmhouse on Owton Manor Lane.

The road was closed by Cleveland Police while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

A Tweet from Cleveland Fire Brigade on Saturday night said: “Crews have now extinguished the fire and after making up equipment our fire engines will be leaving the scene and the road will reopen. Thanks for your assistance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman has also confirmed that the fire “was in the roof void” and that a “full search had been carried out and there were no casualties”.

The original tweet from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We are currently dealing with a fire in the Owton Manor of Hartlepool. We have two fire engines from Hartlepool Station dealing with the incident and our aerial appliance is on its way to assist.”

Two jets and a water cannon were used to extinguish the fire.

The derelict building on Owton Manor Lane where firefighters extinguished the fire. Picture: Cleveland Fire Brigade.