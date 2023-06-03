News you can trust since 1877
Fire crews called to derelict farmhouse in Hartlepool’s Owton Manor Lane

Firefighters were called to Owton Manor after reports of a blaze at a derelict farmhouse.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read

Crews were called to Manor House in Owton Manor Lane just before 6pm on Friday (June 2).

Cleveland Fire Brigade has said a small amount of rubbish near the rear fence was on fire.

One fire engine from Hartlepool attended and dealt with the blaze, with crews leaving the scene at around 6.19pm.

The site was hit by a number of fires last summer.

The cause of the latest blaze is yet to be confirmed.

