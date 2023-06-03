Fire crews called to derelict farmhouse in Hartlepool’s Owton Manor Lane
Firefighters were called to Owton Manor after reports of a blaze at a derelict farmhouse.
Crews were called to Manor House in Owton Manor Lane just before 6pm on Friday (June 2).
Cleveland Fire Brigade has said a small amount of rubbish near the rear fence was on fire.
One fire engine from Hartlepool attended and dealt with the blaze, with crews leaving the scene at around 6.19pm.
The cause of the latest blaze is yet to be confirmed.