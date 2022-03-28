Fire crews called to Seaton Carew as bus leaks oil after turbocharger fails

The Front was closed on Sunday afternoon following an oil leak from a bus.

Police and fire crews were both called to the incident, which happened shortly after 2pm.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said that a mechanical fault led to the bus burning oil, which resulted in smoke and an oil leak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just after 2pm on Sunday.

Stagecoach has confirmed one of its buses was involved in the incident, adding that a failed turbocharger was the reason for the smoke.

The area was cleaned and fire crews left the scene at 4.21pm.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 28/03/2022 at 14.14 at Seaton Carew Front in Hartlepool.

"Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Thornaby.

"A mechanical fault led to a bus burning oil which caused smoke and an oil leak.

“Police were in attendance and council informed. Oil was cleaned from roadway and area made safe. We left the scene at 16.21.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North East said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles broke down in Seaton Carew yesterday afternoon.

"The incident was due to a failed turbocharger causing smoke and was not a result of the warmer weather.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of The Front.

"The safety of our passengers and drivers is always our utmost priority and we would like to thank emergency services for their assistance."

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.