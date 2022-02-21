Fire crews release child from tyre swing after incident in Hartlepool’s West View Road

Fire crews released a child from a tyre swing at King George V Playing fields./Photo: Google

One fire engine attended King George V Playing Fields just after 4.30pm.

Crews spent nearly two hours at the scene and released a child from a tyre swing.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 16.42 on 21/02/2022 to an incident on West View Road, Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One fire engine from Hartlepool was in attendance.

"Crews released one child from a tyre swing at King George V Playing Fields. We left the scene at 18.28.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.