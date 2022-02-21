Fire crews release child from tyre swing after incident in Hartlepool’s West View Road

Emergency services were called to West View Road on Sunday (February 20).

Fire crews released a child from a tyre swing at King George V Playing fields./Photo: Google

One fire engine attended King George V Playing Fields just after 4.30pm.

Crews spent nearly two hours at the scene and released a child from a tyre swing.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 16.42 on 21/02/2022 to an incident on West View Road, Hartlepool.

"One fire engine from Hartlepool was in attendance.

"Crews released one child from a tyre swing at King George V Playing Fields. We left the scene at 18.28.”

