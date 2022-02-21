Up to £25,000 secured for new equipment at play area in Hartlepool street

Community chiefs are celebrating after winning funding for the Burbank play area in Hartlepool – just months after securing over £25,000 for the play area of another park in the Burn Valley ward.

Councillor Jonathon Brash worked with Hartlepool Round Table on the bid to the Impetus Environmental Trust, which distributes monies on for Highfield Environmental Ltd based in Billingham

Their application has been successful in securing up to £25,000 to invest in the Burbank Street play area.

From left to right: Mark O’Neil, Matty Goodrick, Colm Simpson from Hartlepool Round Table with Councillor Jonathan Brash, Gavin James, Peter Davies and Jacob and James Black form Hartlepool Round Table at the Burbank play area.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, who represents the Burn Valley ward in Hartlepool, said: “When I was elected last May I promised that the Burbank community would not be left behind as it has too many times before and I am keeping that promise.

"In October I spoke to school children at Ward Jackson Primary school in Burbank and they said this was one of their top priorities, and ever since I have been working to secure this massive investment. I am delighted.”

The funding will go to fixing the ‘big swing’, installing new equipment and improving the surfacing of the play area.

He had previously said securing more funding and new equipment for the park was one of his top priorities.

Colm Simpson, The Chair of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “Our organisation works all year round to support Hartlepool communities and we were delighted to be working with Jonathan Brash on this initiative. Play areas are so important for our young people and we hope that this investment will make a massive difference to the Burbank community.”

There are several conditions to the grant award which will be worked through over the coming weeks before work on the play area begins.

Councillor Brash added: “One of the elements of the successful grant is a requirement to raise 10% match funding, which we have already made a successful start on, but if anyone wishes to contribute to the project then that would be very welcome.”

