Firefighters called out to release child from Hartlepool bathroom

The fire brigade used “small tools” to release a child from a bathroom after an incident in the town.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:35 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:35 pm

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Longscar Walk in Hartlepool just after 8pm on Sunday, November 21.

One appliance attended the address.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 21.11.21 at 20.07 on Longscar Walk in Hartlepool.

The fire service helped release the child.

"One appliance attended from Hartlepool. One child was released from a bathroom using small tools. We left the scene at 20.16.”

