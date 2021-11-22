Firefighters called out to release child from Hartlepool bathroom
The fire brigade used “small tools” to release a child from a bathroom after an incident in the town.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:35 pm
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:35 pm
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Longscar Walk in Hartlepool just after 8pm on Sunday, November 21.
One appliance attended the address.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 21.11.21 at 20.07 on Longscar Walk in Hartlepool.
"One appliance attended from Hartlepool. One child was released from a bathroom using small tools. We left the scene at 20.16.”
