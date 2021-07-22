Three engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations attended the incident which happened in Ivy Grove, in the Dyke House area of town, just before 9pm on Wednesday, July 21.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said the occupants were not in the property at the time of the fire, which caused 30% damage to the bedroom and 50% smoke damage to the first floor.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera to extinguish the blaze.

The fire took place at an unoccupied property in Ivy Grove, Hartlepool. Picture: Google

It was out and they left the scene at about 10.20pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said the cause of the fire is being investigated as per standard brigade procedure.

Cleveland Fire Brigade has attended 53 accidental dwelling fires between April and June this year compared to 36 last year.

In Hartlepool there was seven in 2020 and 11 this year.