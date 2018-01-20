Football supporters positive about future of Hartlepool United at Save Pools Day home game

Football supporters were positive about the future of Hartlepool Untied as they turned out in their thousands to show support for the club.

More than 6,833 fans packed out Hartlepool United's Victoria Park today at the sell out game against Wrexham that was dubbed as 'Save Pools Day' by loyal supporters.

Among them are scores of Middlesbrough followers - repaying a debt of honour after Pools came to their club's aid in 1986 when Boro were threatened with extinction.

And ahead of the match the mood was upbeat by fans from both clubs who said they believe the future is looking brighter for United, thanks to their support and the talks of a potential investor.

Jim McMurdo who has been a Pools fan for 50 years was at the match with his grandson Thomas Lindley, 12.

He said: "I go to every Pools home game and Thomas has been coming with me for the last five years.

Middlesbrough fans Claire and Colin Watson and seven-year-old Ronnie Watson turned out to show their support.

"It is important to keep the club in the town, as the town is dying enough without losing the local football club.

"People don't realise how many people are employed by the club.

"I am feeling positive about the future of the club and we are supposed to be getting a new investor.

"It could be the start of a new beginning, I hope so as its been three years of torment.

Harry Preston before the Hartlepool United V Wrexham game.

"Poolie til you die!"

Middlesbrough supporters James Sinclair,47, and Michelle McFarlane, 43, were also at the game.

James said: "We owe Hartlepool as we are where we are because of Hartlepool's generosity on that day.

"So we have got to do our bit and show support and I am hoping there will be more than this one game we will come along to show support."

Fans before the Hartlepool United V Wrexham game.

Watch as football fans join together to help save Hartlepool United



Bill Reid who has been a Hartlepool United fan since 1969 agreed that the future looks bright thanks to the support from fans.

He said: "Everybody was left disappointed by the end of last season, but I said we got what we deserved at that moment on the field of play.

"But what we didn't deserve, was the position we are in financially and you can see that by looking at the fans here today.

"We're possibly going out of business, we never know, but we're still here, the fans are still here and hopefully we will have a new backer behind us and they will be here very soon to take us to the next level.

"I don't care who helps us as long as this club survives.

Helen Longstaff and her dad Jonathan before the Hartlepool United V Wrexham game.

"There is a nice family atmosphere here and it's a family club."

Bus loads of fans arrived at the ground well ahead of the 3pm kick off and continued to show their support by buying match day programmes and spending money at the stalls on site.

On entry into the club many people made generous donations in collection buckets, with every penny going towards the fundraising appeal which aims to raise £200,000 by next Thursday to stave off the threat of administration.

Crowds of people bearing Pools scarves and strips roared as the whistle blew to kick off the match and plumes of blue smoke -the colours of the club - added to the good atmosphere of the day.

Pool supporters Graham Carr and son Harry Carr were also feeling positive about the future of the club.

Mr Carr said: "It is very important to keep the club in the town.

"I am feeling positive today and there is a good atmosphere."

Hartlepool fan Kathryn Reid added: "I just felt that I had to come here today to give my 100% support."

Middlesbrough fans David and Barbara Enderwick who had travelled up for the game to show their support to say thanks after the club supported Boro during hard times

David, 45, said: "It is nice after all that to be able to repay the favour and show our support.

"I am feeling positive about the club's future and I hope they will do something."

Boro fans Claire and Colin Watson had brought youngster Ronnie Watson, seven, to the match.

Claire said: "This is what football is should be like, people coming together, so we are more than happy to show our support."

And although it was a disappointing 2-0 defeat for Pools after the match United fans said they were pleased with the support given to the club during this time.

One supporter said: "It's a disappointing result for Hartlepool, but you can't fault the support shown by fans here today.

"It was great to see the stadium so packed and there was a great atmosphere."

Middlesbrough fans joined in collecting cash for the clubbefore the Hartlepool United V Wrexham game.

Bill Reid before the Hartlepool United V Wrexham game.