RNLI crews were called to help a small boat that was taking on water just one mile off the coast of Hartlepool at the weekend.

Hartlepool RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Solihull and all weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch were dispatched at 4.25pm on Sunday, July 28, after reports that a five-metre long boat was taking on water just one mile off the shore of Hartlepool.

Four people and a dog were on the boat at the time.

A local pilot boat that was in the area tried to help the sinking boat, taking the people and dog off until the arrival of the Hartlepool lifeboats on the scene.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull appears alongside a boat in distress off the shore of Hartlepool on Sunday, July 28.

The sinking boat’s passengers were then transferred to Hartlepool’s all weather lifeboat while the skipper of the boat and two lifeboat crew members used a pump to pump the water out.

The boat was then escorted back to the Ferry Road lifeboat station, in Hartlepool, by the inshore lifeboat team to wait for the tide so that it could return safely to Hartlepool’s Marina.

Hartlepool Coastguards then returned the occupants of the boat from the lifeboat station to the Marina.

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain, Robbie Maiden, said: “A quick response and great teamwork from both the volunteer crew of the inshore and all weather lifeboats brought the incident to a safe conclusion, and we must say thank you to the skipper of the pilot boat and the local Coastguard team for their assistance during the incident.”