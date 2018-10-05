Goats continue to evade capture as hunt around Hartlepool goes on

Animal welfare experts are continuing to search for two stray goats that turned up in Hartlepool this week.

The horned animals have been giving rescuers the runaround for several days now after appearing out of the blue.

It is not known where they have come from but all efforts to catch them so far have been unsuccessful.

The RSPCA has gone to Crimdon, where they were last spotted, to look for them

The animal charity is putting out food to try lure them out and said it is looking into the possibility of tranquilising them

RSPCA chief inspector Mark Gent today said: "We haven't had any further sightings of the goats so far today but an inspector is in the Crimdon area, where they were last seen, looking for them.

Picture by Stephanie Morgan

"We will be putting out feed over the next few days to try to entice them and gain their trust.

"We are also contacting the specialist dart team within the RSPCA to arrange an assessment and see if that is an option."

On Wednesday, Hartlepool Borough Council Public Protection staff and the RSPCA spent around two hours trying to catch the goats after they were seen spotted in Spion Kop cemetery at Central Estate.

They moved on to the beach and headed up towards Crimdon. The search resumed on Thursday when officers spent all morning looking for them without any joy.

The RSPCA say the goats are large and seem to be healthy older animals, but have not let anyone get close enough to them before they make a run for it.

They are urging anyone who sees the goats to contact them and not to approach them due to their large horns.

Mark added: "We continue to urge the public to stay away from the goats and to call us if they do see them on 0300 1234 999."