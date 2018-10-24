Hartlepool duo nominated for Mail award after dedicated fundraising for Alice House Hospice

The dedicated organisers of an annual Hartlepool charity night are in the running for a trophy.

John Gough and his partner Ann Bates - who have caringly put together a charity night in memory of Liam Gough every year for the past 11 years - have been nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

And after hearing the news, John admitted: “It’s nice but it is surprising.”

The Liam Gough Memorial Night has now raised more than £21,000 in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Greg Hildreth from the Hospice praised John and Ann and said: “The support from John and Ann and all their friends has helped raise over £20,000 for Hospice care in tribute to John’s brother and sister Liam and Angela.

“The annual events that they host are always sold out, great fun and full of warmth. Having worked closely with them over the last decade, I feel that this accolade would be hugely deserved to two very kind people who put so much into their community.”

I am surprised but delighted to be nominated. This is year 11 and the night is getting bigger each year with more and more people wanting to come along John Gough

John’s brother Liam, a social worker and fundraiser, passed away on New Year’s Day in 2008 at the age of just 53. The night is also a tribute to John and Liam’s sister Angela O’Hara who was cared for by the hospice before her death in 2003.

John was delighted to hear of the nomination and said: “It is lovely. The memorial night gets bigger each year as more and more people want to come along.”

Ann and John have already received some recognition for their excellent efforts.

Last year, they were presented with an award from the hospice for their outstanding contribution.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Liam Gough Memorial Night which takes place on Friday, November 23, once again in the Rovers Quoit Club on Easington Road, Hartlepool.

Starting from 7pm, the evening will include live music from Hartlepool band The Valentines along with bingo, a raffle and auction.

Tickets are Ł4 per person and early booking is advised as the event usually sells out.

They are available from John on 07904 641875, Greg Hildreth at Alice House Hospice on (01429) 855529, or the club on (01429) 272158.

Proceeds from the night go towards the Ł2.7 million the hospice needs to raise from the community each year.

GThe Best of Hartlepool Awards is attracting an ever-growing list of nominations but we want more.

This is your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

We have loads of categories to enter your nomination in. Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

In fact, don’t limit yourself to putting forward one hero. Feel free to put as many nominations in as you like, as we are sure there are loads of worthy causes out there.

lStagecoach, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Baily and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College are the backers in this year’s competition and we thank them all.

