Patient flown to hospital after air ambulance called to Hartlepool’s Brierton Lane

Paramedics were called to the Brierton Lane area of Hartlepool on Wednesday morning.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:01 pm
The Great North Air Ambulance Service arrived on the scene just before 10am on Wednesday, September 29, after its support was requested by the North East Ambulance service.

The air ambulance confirmed that a patient was treated on scene and was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A spokesperson said: “We flew at 9:49 and were on scene in 10 minutes.

"It was a report of a patient with medical condition.

“The patient was treated on scene by our doctor and paramedic working alongside a North East Ambulance Service crew.

"The patient was then flown to hospital for further care.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.29 to a private address in the Brierton Lane area of Hartlepool.

"We dispatched a specialist paramedic, two double crewed ambulances and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance”

