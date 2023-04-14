Two swimmers enjoy the benefits of the cold sea.

Brass Monkeys of the North Sea, by experienced filmmaker Tom Mcguire, gives viewers an insight into Hartlepool’s Brass Monkey inclusive swimming group.

The film aims to take audiences on a captivating journey into the exhilarating world of sea swimming, revealing the inspiring stories and remarkable accomplishments of these brave individuals who challenge themselves in the open waters.

The 25-minute documentary features a diverse cast of swimmers, including amateur enthusiasts and seasoned veterans, each with their own unique reasons for swimming in the sea.

A circle of female swimmers

It promises breath-taking footage and intimate interviews with members of the group who meet up at Seaton Carew, whilst also showcasing the beauty and danger of the ocean and the profound impact it has on those who dare to immerse themselves in it.

"This film is a tribute to the human spirit and the power of nature," said Tom, the director and producer of the documentary.

"We hope that audiences will be moved by the incredible stories and experiences of these amazing sea swimmers, and that they will come away with a new appreciation for the ocean and the people who love it."

Founder of the Brass Monkeys Geoff MacKenzie Lilley.

Brass Monkeys of the North Sea has already generated buzz on the film festival circuit, gaining praise for its stunning cinematography and compelling storytelling.

Tom believes it is sure to captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds with its thrilling visuals and powerful message.

Filmed at Seaton Carew, it features interviews with three of the swimmers interlaced with plenty of exciting action in the water.

Brass Monkeys founder Geoff Lilley talks of the joys of being surrounded by wildlife while in the water and embrace the changing of the seasons by celebrating the solstices.

The effects of the Covid 19 lockdown on mental health are also discussed and how the benefits of cold water swimming have helped many of the swimmers.

The documentary is set to premiere at the Seaton Carew Social Club on Monday, April 24, and will be available to watch on YouTube from April 22.

People can watch the trailer now on Youtube at https://youtu.be/r9BBGtzxp5M.