It aims to address the critical shortage of overnight parking spaces for HGVs using the A19.

Construction is set to commence on its northbound and southbound sites in late 2024 and will be operational in spring 2025.

The expansion projects at both sites will increase the overnight parking capacity to meet the growing demand, with northbound expanding to 27 dedicated spaces and southbound to 68.

Ron Perry and Son is spending more than £2m on improving its facilities at its north and southbound services.

These expansions will feature state-of-the-art security measures, including barrier-controlled entry, live-monitored CCTV cameras, and routine site inspections.

Additionally, plans include provisions for HGV electric charging, with future-proof infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles.

Enhanced amenities, including welfare units with toilet facilities, showers, and vending machines accessible 24/7, will prioritise driver welfare.

The project has been supported by match-based funding from the Department for Transport's HGV parking and driver welfare grant scheme, which aims to address the critical shortage of secure overnight parking spaces for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) across England.

Ron Perry, managing director of Ron Perry & Son, said: “Our commitment to this project is twofold: addressing immediate shortages and laying the groundwork for future growth.

"By enhancing security, adding capacity, and prioritising driver welfare, we're setting new standards in the industry.

"Our strategic location near regional economic centres underscores our role in supporting regional transport and haulage networks.

“We're thrilled about this investment that will enable us to support major developments around Teesworks, the freeport, and the new Amazon warehouse in Wynyard.