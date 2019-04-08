Hartlepool headteacher pledges to do 'nice stuff for kids and community' if choir wins Britain's Got Talent

A headteacher from Hartlepool who led his school choir straight through to the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals has pledged to do "pretty special things" with the prize money if they win.

David McPartlin appeared with his pupils on the ITV show on Saturday, with their performance inspiring judge David Walliams to hit the golden buzzer, securing them a place in the live semi-finals.

The teacher, who runs Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood, but is originally from Hartlepool, led a group of his schoolchildren in a choreographed routine to Don't Stop Me Now by Queen.

The performance by David and his children, who were aged between five and 11, took social media by storm - and following the show, the headteacher appeared on the Britain's Got Talent Twitter account (@BGT) to answer some quick-fire questions.

As well as revealing that he can touch his nose with his tongue and that he likes pineapple on pizza, David told viewers what he, and his school, would do with the prize money if they win.

He said: "I just want to do nice stuff for our kids and the community. You know, a lot of them have never been to London, let's take them off to London.

"Let's take them on a plane, let's just do the most special, lovely things for our kids. Because that's what I think education is all about."

As well as netting £250,000, the winners of Britain's Got Talent will take to the stage at the Royal Variety Performance in front of members of the British Royal Family.

While joking that he would not spend the winnings on a Jacuzzi for his office, David added: "Quarter of a million, we could do some pretty special things with that."

David McPartlin and school children with Radio 2's Chris Evans.

The quick-fire questions also revealed that David would like to see actor Marc Wootton, who plays Mr Poppy in the Nativity! film series, step into his shoes in a movie of his life.

He also hailed his Lancashire school as his "favourite place in Britain".

David and his children first hit headlines last year with a bid to get their charity song Light Up to the top of the charts.

Raising money for the Alzheimer's Society in honour of the headteacher's grandmother Doreen Ritchie, who has dementia, the song reached number 2 in the iTunes chart. The campaign also took the choir to BBC Radio 2, where they met then-Breakfast Show host Chris Evans.

Doreen lives at Queen Meadow Care Home, in Hartlepool's Stockton Road. Dad-of-three David visits her regularly, and has spoken of his aim to raise awareness of dementia.

David and his Flakefleet Primary School children follow in the golden-buzzer footsteps of teenager Courtney Hadwin, who was also granted a semi-final pass when she appeared on the US version of the show, America's Got Talent, last summer.

Courtney, who is originally from Hesleden, has since performed in Las Vegas, signed a record deal with Syco and is set to take to the stage at Woodstock 50 in August.