Awards, America's Got Talent and Woodstock 50: The rising star of singer Courtney Hadwin

She's the teenager who captured the attention of the world with her powerful voice and unique style.

And now 14-year-old Courtney Hadwin can cross another thing off her bucket list with a performance at Woodstock 50 set for the summer.

The teenager has confirmed her slot at the festival's 50th anniversary celebration in New York this August - little more than a year on from her career-changing appearance on America's Got Talent.

Despite not winning the show, it was only the start for Courtney, who has since signed a record deal with Syco, performed in Las Vegas and appeared on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Her star is undoubtedly still on the rise, and as she prepares to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of music fans at the iconic festival. we take a look at her journey from singing schoolgirl to singing superstar.

From an even younger age, Courtney, from Hesleden, built up a list of achievements having taken singing listens for a number of years.

She won a talent competition when she was 11, and in 2016 took home the Young Performer of the Year prize at the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

In 2017, she was given a Child of Achievement accolade, and last year she returned to the ceremony as a presenter.

She also fit in appearances at Hartlepool's Waterfront Festival and South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2017.

Prior to her successful stint on America's Got Talent, Courtney reached the final of ITV's The Voice Kids competition, just missing out on the number one slot.

Then, everything changed.

Courtney Hadwin shot onto the public's radar after an incredible audition on AGT in front of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel - with Mandel awarding her the Golden Buzzer to secure her place in the series' live shows.

Broadcast in June 2018, her original audition slot has now been watched on the show's YouTube channel more than 54million times.

We cannot wait to see what Courtney does next, but there is no doubt that this is just the beginning.