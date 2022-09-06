Hartlepool hit with flash floods after heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon

Photos from the scene show parts of the road and the pavement covered in deep water at around 3.50pm on Tuesday afternoon..

Greatham resident Michael Gatenby, 32, who captured the images, has said the flood built from High Street to Front Street in the village, with large floods and slow traffic on the A689 as well.

The area around the Post Office in Greatham was also flooded.

Greatham was hit with a flash flooding on Tuesday afternoon./Photo: Michael Gatenby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael, who was driving back from Hartlepool, said: “We started to see large floods on A689 causing traffic to slow.

“When entering the village floods had massively built from High Street going onto Front Street and flooded all around the post office.

"Residents took it upon themselves to close off outside the post office as floods were so deep you couldn’t see path or road.”

The road was covered in deep water./Photo: Michael Gatenby

It comes as the Met Office predicts an “unsettled” weather in Hartlepool in the week ahead.

Further heavy, perhaps thundery showers are expected across the town on Tuesday evening although clear spells are set to develop after midnight.

Wednesday, September 7, will bring more scattered showers in the afternoon, but also some sunny spells, with temperatures reaching highs of 21°C.

Forecasters say there will be little change over Thursday, September 8) and Friday (September 9), with overnight mist and fog patches possible. Expect highs of 18°C and lows of 13°C.

The flooding comes as further showers are expected across Hartlepool on Tuesday evening./Photo: Michael Gatenby