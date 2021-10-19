Hartlepool house and neighbouring property damaged in fire

Firefighters spent just over one hour tackling the flames after a house fire broke out in Hartlepool late on Monday afternoon.

By pamela bilalova
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:45 am

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to on Monkton Road in Owton Manor at 4.54pm on Monday, October 18, following reports of a property fire there.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended the incident and left the scene just before 6pm.

The fire service has said that there was 100% fire, heat and smoke damage to the utility room of the house as well as heat and smoke damage to the hall, stairs and ground floor as well as smoke damage upstairs.

Cleveland Fire Brigade is investigating a house fire on Monkton Road in Hartlepool./Photo: Google

A window at a neighbouring property was also damaged by the fire.

Cleveland Fire Bridage have said they are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “We left the scene at 17:58. The cause is still being investigated as per our usual procedure for all incidents.”

