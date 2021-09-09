Hartlepool lifeboats launched after yacht breaks down off town's harbour
Both Hartleppool lifeboats were scrambled to assist a yacht which had broken down off the town.
Humber Coastguard paged the station’s volunteers at 4.45pm on Wednesday, September 8, to assist a 60ft yacht with one person on board that had suffered mechanical failure off the Headland, Hartlepool.
The all weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch and volunteer crew launched at 5.05pm and were alongside the yacht shortly afterwards at 5.15pm.
The yacht was towed to Hartlepool Marina where the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull assisted with the tow through the lock gates and into the marina.
Both boats returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 6pm and were refuelled and made ready for service by 6.20pm.
Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic and second coxswain Garry Waugh said: “This was a typical tow job that the volunteer crew train for on a regular basis and good team work meant that the yacht and its skipper were brought back safely to the marina.”