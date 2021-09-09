Hartlepool lifeboats launched after yacht breaks down off town's harbour

Humber Coastguard paged the station’s volunteers at 4.45pm on Wednesday, September 8, to assist a 60ft yacht with one person on board that had suffered mechanical failure off the Headland, Hartlepool.

The all weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch and volunteer crew launched at 5.05pm and were alongside the yacht shortly afterwards at 5.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-weather lifeboat takes the yacht under tow

The yacht was towed to Hartlepool Marina where the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull assisted with the tow through the lock gates and into the marina.

Both boats returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 6pm and were refuelled and made ready for service by 6.20pm.

Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic and second coxswain Garry Waugh said: “This was a typical tow job that the volunteer crew train for on a regular basis and good team work meant that the yacht and its skipper were brought back safely to the marina.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.