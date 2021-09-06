Six people rescued after 52ft cruiser breaks down near Hartlepool Marina

Following a request by Humber Coastguard, both Hartlepool RNLI lifeboats with volunteer crews were launched to assist the cruiser at the lock gates entrance to Hartlepool Marina on Saturday, September 4, at 2.15pm.

An RNLI statement said: “The lifeboats were alongside the casualty vessel at 2.30pm where a tow line was attached and the vessel safely towed to a berth within the marina where members of the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were waiting to assist.

“Both boats then returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station and were refuelled and made ready for service by 3.45pm.”Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority Steve Pounder added: “Due to the casualty vessel having a mechanical problem and the windy weather conditions, we decided to use the inshore lifeboat to assist the all weather lifeboat with manoeuvring the boat through the lock and into the marina.”

The Hartlepool branch of the RNLI helped guide the pleasure cruiser back to shore.

