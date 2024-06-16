Hartlepool man Anthony Littlewood dies following suspected attack in Hartlepool's Hart Lane
Anthony Littlewood was rushed to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries after he was allegedly assaulted in Hart Lane,
Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 8, at around 6.30pm.
Two men were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The force said in a statement: “Police can now name the man as 39-year-old Anthony Littlewood from Hartlepool.
“Officers were called to the scene at around 6.30pm and Anthony was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he later passed away.
“Two 24-year-old men were arrested in connection with the incident and were bailed pending further enquiries.
“Anthony’s family have asked that their privacy is respected during this extremely difficult time and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”