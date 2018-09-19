Hartlepool March Of The Mods 2019 to be dedicated to memory of Mark Twydale

A fundraising music event will be dedicated to the memory of one of its most tireless supporters.

Organisers of next year’s March Of The Mods Hartlepool Music Weekender have pledged the event to the memory of Mark Twydale, who died last month at the age of just 48, from unexplained natural causes.

The Paul Weller Connection playing at this year's Hartlepool Music Weekender.

Mark, a dad of two, from the Fens, was one of the key organisers of the annual music fundraiser, including securing all sorts of fantastic raffle prizes from famous actors and musicians.

Around 20 top local bands, tribute acts and DJs will perform at March Of The Mods on March 22 to 24 at two town venues.

Organiser Kev McGuire said: “After the phenomenal success of this year, the Hartlepool Music Weekender returns for a sixth season.

“Once again we have a fantastic line-up for you, and we have some absolutely fantastic bands, acoustic acts and DJs lined up, all giving us their time and talent to raise essential funds for great causes.

From left, Lisa Kitson, Carol Macdonald, Sandra Clark and Roz Wilkinson pose with a scooter at a previous March Of The Mods in Hartlepool.

“Our 2019 Weekender is dedicated to the memory of Mark Twydale, who worked so tirelessly behind the scenes.

“Our compere for 2018 is Mr Hartlepool himself, Les Watts, and there shall be food available all day and night, plus some great prizes in the raffle.”

Organisers have a fantastic 2012 reg Vespa PX 125 scooter up for grabs. Tickets are £5.

Proceeds will go to 11-year-old Grace Measor from Seaton Carew, Hartlepool RNLI, and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Stiff Little Fingers tribute act Rigid Digits, who will play as part of Hartlepool Music Weekender 2019.

Early bird tickets for the Weekender are on sale now, but people are urged to book now, as they increase in price soon.

Following the success of this year’s sell-out punk night at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club, it will return next year.

The Clashed, who are a tribute act to The Clash, and Rigid Digits, who play the songs of Stiff Little Fingers, will appear at the rugby club in West View Road on Friday, March 22.

The main event is on the Saturday at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street, featuring a long list of acts, playing in three rooms.

DJ Taffy Turner spinning some classic Northern Soul at Hartlepool Music Weekender.

Headlining will be The Kar-pets, featuring ex-Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.

On the Sunday, it is back to Rovers Rugby Club for a day of Northern Soul music, played by top DJs.

Caravans, tents and campervans are welcome to pitch for free all weekend at the club.

To buy tickets, including early bird prices for the Friday and Saturday events, go to www.seetickets.com and search for Hartlepool Music Weekender.