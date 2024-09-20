Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'Investing in our youth is essential'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week I spoke to a constituent in their mid 20s. In amongst all the discussions about who gets government support and who does not, he wanted to give me his perspective about growing up over the last decade.

Young people in our country have faced an uphill battle for some time, navigating a landscape marred by austerity, flawed educational reforms, and the fallout from the pandemic.

Under the Conservatives, policies have disproportionately impacted the younger generation, making them the biggest losers in this political climate.

Austerity measures have systematically stripped away crucial support systems.

Jonathan Brash meeting pupils at High Tunstall School.

The scrapping of the Education Maintenance Allowance, which aided low-income students, left many without the means to pursue their studies.

Similarly, the abolition of the National Youth Agency’s projects and Sure Start programs eliminated vital resources for youth development and early education.

The cancellation of the Building Schools for the Future programme not only halted new school construction but also perpetuated a cycle of underfunded education.

The trebling of tuition fees to £9,000 a year has placed a tremendous financial burden on students, exacerbated by the removal of maintenance grants.

Instead of adequate support, students now rely on means-tested maintenance loans that fail to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

The last Government’s approach to educational reform has been marked by inconsistency and disruption.

Over the past 14 years, frequent changes to the curriculum have created confusion.

The sudden scrapping of modular exams at GCSE and A Level, along with the shift to linear A Levels and changes to BTEC qualifications, has left many young people ill-equipped for the job market.

Moreover, the pursuit of fake apprenticeships masquerading as real training opportunities has further undermined prospects.

Many young people find themselves in low-paying roles, such as “sandwich artist” at Subway, while genuine apprenticeship opportunities remain all too scarce.

Homeownership has become increasingly elusive, with house price inflation outpacing earnings.

Young people are trapped in a cycle of financial instability, unable to save for a future that seems perpetually out of reach.

It is clear that a fundamental shift is needed.

Investing in our youth is essential to ensure that our children and grandchildren have the tools and opportunities to thrive.