A relieved mum has expressed her heartfelt thanks to passers by and the emergency services after her young son suffered a terrifying seizure.

Lauren Robinson was panic stricken when six-year-old Lian had a fit when she was driving with him and her two other children on Brenda Road, Hartlepool, on Friday afternoon.

A number of kind people went to their aid until the police and ambulance arrived.

The drama happened near the Stag and Monkey pub just after Lauren, 31, had collected Lian from a Pokémon after school club nearby.

Six-year-old Lian recovering at home with mum Lauren Richardson.

She said: “I was driving along and heard a big thud which was a can of condensed milk I had given Lian to hold.

"I just thought he had gone to sleep but then he kicked a can of Pepsi and I saw him flopping about and his head went back.

"He wasn’t responding. I just pulled up on the central reservation and jumped out the car.

"I started screaming for help. It was horrific.”

The incident happened near to the Stag and Monkey pub.

Those that stopped that Lauren wishes to especially thank include a mother and daughter who got Lian out of the car.

The daughter put him in the recovery position while her mother sat in Lauren’s car to keep an eye on her other children; Lucas, aged eight, and two-year-old Lydia.

"I’m just so grateful,” said Lauren. “They kept the situation calm and potentially kept my son alive.”

A man who stopped put a jumper underneath Lian’s head while another dialled 999.

Three police officers were also praised for their actions.

Lauren, who admitted she feared the worst, said: “They came and stepped in really fast. I think I felt a bit safer when they came.

"It’s all a bit of a blur. I remember being laid on top of him at one point crying.”

Thankfully, Lian started to come round at the roadside and improved further in the ambulance on the way to the University Hospital of North Tees.

Doctors said he had had a febrile convulsion linked to a high temperature.

After bringing it down, Lian was allowed home the following morning but faces further checks.