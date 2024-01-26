Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews were called to Seaton Meadows on the outskirts of Seaton Carew at around 8am on Tuesday, January 23.

They remained on the scene as a large pile of tyres continued to burn sending smoke over Seaton and towards the Headland.

For several days, residents and businesses in the area were advised to avoid exposure to the smoke and to keep all doors and windows closed.

A firefighter battling the blaze. (Photo: Cleveland Fire Brigade)

On Friday morning, Cleveland Fire Brigade announced the fire had been put out.

The brigade says it will continue to monitor the situation and will work with the site and partner agencies to determine how it started.

Cleveland Fire Brigade stated: “We can confirm that the incident at Seaton Meadows Landfill Site has now successfully concluded.

“On behalf of all the operational partners involved, we would like to thank local residents and businesses for their understanding while we dealt with the deep-seated fire.”

Seaton Meadows fire scene. Picture by FRANK REID

The brigade said it was a “large incident” which was difficult to deal with due to how deep seated the fire was.

They added: “We understand the impact this incident may have had on our community, and we appreciate your patience, cooperation, and resilience over the last three days.

“Your safety remains our priority. We will continue to monitor the site to ensure complete safety and address any residual concerns.